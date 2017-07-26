Spanish PM Takes Stand as Witness in Graft Trial

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy took the stand on Wednesday as a witness in a major graft trial involving former members of his conservative Popular Party, a first in the country.

Rajoy began answering questions shortly after 10:00 am (0800 GMT) after swearing to tell the truth at a court in San Fernando de Henares, near Madrid in proceedings televised live.

The trial centers on a vast kickback scheme that allegedly saw companies shower former PP lawmakers and civil servants with bribes in exchange for contracts.