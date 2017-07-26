U.S. Slaps Sanctions on 13 Current, Former Top Venezuela Officials

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 13 current or former senior Venezuelan officials, piling the pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro to abandon plans for a weekend vote to elect a body to rewrite the constitution.

"As President Trump has made clear, the United States will not ignore the Maduro regime's ongoing efforts to undermine democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in announcing the sanctions.

Among those targeted are the head of Venezuela's National Electoral Council, Tibisay Lucena, and former vice president Elias Jaua, who is leading the presidential commissions organizing Sunday's vote for a so-called constituent assembly.