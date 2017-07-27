Two-Goal Eder Sinks Bayern Munich

Eder scored a brace to lead Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory against a lackluster Bayern Munich on Thursday in a preseason friendly game in Singapore.

Bayern dominated early on but it was Inter that managed to get a goal in the eighth minute against the run of play.

An Antonio Candreva cross found 30-year-old Eder, who dispatched his header past the Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Playing in front of a crowd of about 23,000 in the city-state's main stadium, Inter scored their second in the 30th minute on another quick counter attack.

Croatian winger Ivan Perisic picked out Eder with a pin-point cross, leaving the striker with the easiest of finishes.

Bayern's Franck Ribery had seemed biggest threat for Inter, although the German champions seemed to lack their usual cutting edge.

However he did not make it through the whole match -- four minutes after the second goal, Ribery seemed to limp off with an injury, with the Frenchman substituted for Milos Pantovic.

Eder did not get the chance to complete a hat-trick as he was taken off on 50 minutes by Inter coach Luciano Spalletti for Gabriel Barbosa.

Bayern grew into the game but never looked completely comfortable, even with the introduction of Thomas Mueller, who scored two goals in the side's 3-2 victory over Chelsea in a friendly match in Singapore Tuesday.

The game was part of the International Champions Cup, which brings together top-tier teams from Europe.