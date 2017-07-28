Formula One: Sauber in New Deal with Ferrari

Formula One team Sauber have signed a new deal with Ferrari to act as their engine suppliers next year.

The expected announcement of a 'multi-year' deal is a continuation of the Swiss outfit’s long-term association with Ferrari.

Sauber's newly-installed team chief Frederic Vasseur said the confirmed future deal with Ferrari will allow "them to move forward swiftly and efficiently, also in terms of the development of the 2018 car."

He added: "It's not a matter of money. I think it's important for the team ... for every single person in the team, to be sure that we are pushing like hell on every single department.

"We need to have the last spec (specification) of engine for sure."

He said also that Sauber wanted the deal to include the gearbox.

The new deal may bring some changes to the Sauber driver line-up next year with Ferrari considering moving some of their academy graduates to the Swiss team for experience.

This association has in the past been a successful arrangement for both teams.

The most likely driver to gain from this is Monegasque Charles Leclerc, who is the leader of this year’s Formula Two championship.

On Thursday Sauber and Honda canceled their agreement for the Japanese company to supply engines to the Swiss team next year.

Honda has struggled to provide competitive engines for McLaren this year and since returning to F1 in 2015.