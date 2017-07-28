Trump Receives Russia Sanctions Bill for His Signature or Veto

The White House has received a bill that would ramp up sanctions against Russia, which President Donald Trump must now sign into law or veto.

The sanctions bill was received by the White House at 1:53 pm (1753 GMT), a U.S. government source told AFP.

Trump has given no firm indication about whether he will sign the bipartisan measure.

The bill -- which also includes measures targeting North Korea and Iran -- is designed to restrict Trump's ability to lift punitive measures on Moscow.

Trump now faces a choice between swallowing a bill he deeply opposed and refusing to do so -- a move that would intensify suspicions about his attitude to Russia.

He could outright veto -- which would likely bring a humiliating veto override -- or could, if Congress adjourns, issue a "pocket veto" by not signing the legislation within ten working days.