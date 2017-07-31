Finland Demands Release of Finn Abducted in Afghanistan

Finland on Monday demanded the release of a Finnish woman kidnapped in Aghanistan in May and urged that a video of her reportedly circulating in social media not be disseminated.

"We condemn the kidnapping as well as all blackmail and cruelty associated with it. We demand the immediate release of the kidnappee," Foreign Minister Timo Soini said in a statement.

The foreign ministry said a video "has been released in social media related to the kidnapping," but provided no further details about where it was posted or when.

The woman was kidnapped on May 20 when gunmen stormed an international guest house in Kabul.

A German aid worker and an Afghan guard were killed in the attack.

"The Finnish authorities request that no material related to the kidnapping be disseminated, because all publicity endangers the life of the kidnappee and complicates efforts to free her," the ministry said.

"The authorities are (making) every effort to ensure that the kidnappee (is) safely released."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the guest house run by Swedish charity Operation Mercy.

The woman's identity has not been disclosed.