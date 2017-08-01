Man Fires Shots, Kills Himself at LA's Chinese Consulate

A man of Chinese origin fired shots outside Beijing's consulate in Los Angeles on Tuesday before turning the gun on himself, police said.

"When officers arrived, they found the suspect to have a self-inflicted gun wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene," Sal Ramirez, a spokesman for the LA Police Department, told AFP following the early morning incident.

He said there were no other victims and it was not immediately clear if the gunman, in his 60s, had any political motive.