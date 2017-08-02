Mobile version

Russia Says U.S. Sanctions 'Dangerous' and 'Short-Sighted'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 August 2017, 22:45
Russia's foreign ministry said Wednesday that new U.S. sanctions, signed into law by President Donald Trump, amount to "dangerous" and "short-sighted" policy.

In a statement, the ministry said the sanctions against Russia had put global stability at risk, a matter Moscow said it and the United States bear particular responsibility for, adding that the measures amounted to "hostile action" for which it reserves the right to respond.

