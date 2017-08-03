SGBL Invites Its Clients to an Unforgettable Night at Beiteddine

As part of its cultural partnerships, SGBL invited many clients and partners, on Friday, July 28, to the concert of the “Ceasar” of Arabic song, Kadim al Sahir, who “captivated the audience of the Beiteddine palace with the most beautiful songs on women and love, and with his deep and soft voice,” an SGBL statement said.

Before the beginning of the concert, SGBL’s guests gathered for a welcome drink in the bank’s special booth, located at the entry of the Beiteddine palace.

And in order to make of the night an “unforgettable one,” the guests headed, after the concert, to the palace’s gardens, for a cocktail reception under the stars.

“This initiative that allows SGBL to get closer to its customers through its cultural actions, confirms once again the bank’s permanent commitment to promote art and culture, by sponsoring for the 18th year in a row the Beiteddine Art Festival,” SGBL said.