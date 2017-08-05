Trump Defends National Security Advisor from Right-Wing Critics

US President Donald Trump on Friday pushed back against pressure to oust National Security Advisor HR McMaster, stressing their solid working relationship.

In a volley of attacks from right-wing media, McMaster has been accused of being anti-Israel, having a short temper and collaborating with Obama-era officials.

"General McMaster and I are working very well together. He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country," Trump said in a statement.

The barrage of unflattering portrayals emerged as McMaster worked with new chief of staff John Kelly to purge the White House national security council of staffers from the nationalist wing of Trump's base.