Tennis: Querrey Moves Up, Murray Stays Top

Sam Querrey surged into the top 20 after his win in Los Cabos, Mexico, in the latest ATP tennis world rankings released Monday.

American Querrey jumped four places to 20th while the top of the tables remained stable, topped by Murray with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer second and third.

ATP ranking:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7,750 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,465

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,545

4. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,780

5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5,325

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5,155

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,065

8. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,560

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,320

10. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3,220

11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,070

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,805

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,560

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,480

15. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,350

16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,335

17. Jack Sock (USA) 2,335

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,255

19. John Isner (USA) 2,145

20. Sam Querrey (USA) 1,990