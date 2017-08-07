Tennis: Querrey Moves Up, Murray Stays Top
Sam Querrey surged into the top 20 after his win in Los Cabos, Mexico, in the latest ATP tennis world rankings released Monday.
American Querrey jumped four places to 20th while the top of the tables remained stable, topped by Murray with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer second and third.
ATP ranking:
1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7,750 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,465
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,545
4. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,780
5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5,325
6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5,155
7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,065
8. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,560
9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,320
10. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3,220
11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,070
12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,805
13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,560
14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,480
15. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,350
16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,335
17. Jack Sock (USA) 2,335
18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,255
19. John Isner (USA) 2,145
20. Sam Querrey (USA) 1,990