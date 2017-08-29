Naharnet Interviews LibanPost on Choosing Carlos Ghosn for New Stamp

LibanPost has chosen Lebanese international businessman Carlos Ghosn to be featured as the next Lebanese figure in its series of stamps and an official unveiling event was held Monday in the presence of Ghosn and Telecom Minister Jamal al-Jarrah.

Naharnet has interviewed LibanPost's Senior Marketing Manager Mr. Ronnie Richa over the company's choice for this year.

- Q: Why did you choose Carlos Ghosn to be featured as the next Lebanese citizen in your series of stamps?

- A: LibanPost has produced a large number of stamps every year displaying Lebanese achievers, places, nature and special occasions. The aim is to elevate and promote our country’s name and celebrate Lebanese culture and heritage.

Today, we remain committed to finding innovative ways of promoting our homeland. The LibanPost stamps play a valuable role in doing so, in addition to educating domestic and international audiences about Lebanon and the worldwide achievements of some of its most accomplished citizens.

Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese international businessman who has truly kept his roots deeply implanted in his homeland, Lebanon, perfectly fits the LibanPost criteria to be featured on a collectible stamp. He has shown true pride in his Lebanese identity and we, as Lebanese, are fortunate to see such a dynamic and inspirational figure representing Lebanon on the world stage and serving as a role model for Lebanese youth about what can be achieved with hard work and integrity. This ethos can be summed in Carlos’ own words: “Don’t believe what I say. Believe what I do”.

- Q: What was Mr. Ghosn’s reaction when you informed him about the initiative?

- A: Carlos Ghosn had no previous knowledge that a stamp was being issued in honor of him. The biggest challenge was organizing the launch event (held yesterday at Le Yacht Club in Zaitunay Bay) and inviting the media and selected guests without him finding out. Our aim was to recognize Carlos Ghosn for his many well-earned successes heading the largest automobile manufacturing group in the world and praise his continuing commitment and connection to his homeland.

- Q: What is the common theme behind LibanPost’s specialty stamps? What was the subject of some of your past releases?

- A: Postal stamps generally display a nation’s heritage, history, traditions, festivals and achievements. It also commemorates national heroes. In short, they illustrate the beauty of the issuing country and the achievements of its citizens.

Similar to the Carlos Ghosn stamp, we have formerly released stamps on different occasions to celebrate accomplished individuals and important cultural events. Some our latest releases included:

* Heroes of Independence, which featured 15 political icons who helped found the Lebanese Republic

* Women Pioneers, highlighting the important contribution of 6 pioneer Lebanese women

* Lebanon’s Top Explorer, honoring adventurer Maxime Chaya in recognition of his exploration achievements in the name of Lebanon

* Cultural Treasures, highlighting three of the country’s top cultural exhibitions in celebration of International Museum Day

Choosing to issue the Carlos Ghosn stamp corresponds to what he deserves for reaching such heights. It also fits with LibanPost’s mission to feature national success stories and great Lebanese figures, and proudly export them to the rest of the world.

- Q: Do you have a program honoring Lebanese figures that you are starting to roll-out with the Carlos Ghosn stamp?

- A: LibanPost will continue to promote individuals for their achievements, as it has been doing since the inception of the stamp initiative in 2001. We strive in particular to acknowledge Lebanese citizens, such as Carlos Ghosn, who have contributed positively to their country and the perception of our people around the world.

The selection of Carlos Ghosn for the latest stamp release also marks the first occasion that a person from the economic and business realm was chosen, and LibanPost will strive to build on this precedent by also selecting accomplished individuals from sectors that we have not acknowledged in the past.

- Q: Do you believe that issuing the Carlos Ghosn stamp will have an international impact?

- A: Different countries have realized the importance of postal stamps and their role in promoting the issuing country to all parts of the globe. It has become a powerful advertising instrument and led to the expansion of the idea of issuing stamps on different important occasions.

For this matter, having an internationally renowned figure such as Carlos Ghosn featured in LibanPost’s latest stamp series will most definitely elevate Lebanon’s name and reputation to an even higher level globally.