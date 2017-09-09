Hariri Meets Qatari Ambassador

Prime Minister Saad Hariri met with Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon Ali bin Hamad al-Meri at the Center House, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

Talks between the two men focused on the situation in Lebanon and the region, NNA said.

Bilateral ties between Lebanon and Qatar were also highlighted.

Hariri's meeting with Qatari ambassador comes in light of tense ties the latter is witnessing with Arab gulf countries.

The Qatar crisis began June 5, with boycotting nations cutting off Doha's land, sea and air routes over its alleged support of extremists and close ties to Iran. Qatar long has denied funding extremists and recently restored full diplomatic relations with Iran, with whom it shares a massive offshore natural gas field.