Sarraf: Transparent Investigations into Martyrdom of Servicemen Will be Conducted
Defense Minister Yaaqoub al-Sarraf stressed on Saturday that investigations will be conducted regarding the file of servicemen kidnapped and executed afterward by the Islamic State extremist group, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.
"The blood of army martyrs will not go in vain... A scientific and transparent investigation will be certainly conducted," Minister Sarraf asserted.
He made his remarks from the Akkar town of Fneideq, where he offered condolences on the martyrdom of army soldiers, Hussein Ammar and Khaled Al Hassan, NNA added.
Sarraf saluted the “great sacrifices and sense of commitment demonstrated by the Akkari people, men and women.”
While you at it let's open the files of the civil war, investigate the file of the people kidnapped who are still rotting in the Syrian regime prisons.
And btw:
"During his time in the cabinet, Sarraf failed to impress U.S. Embassy staff, who variously described him as "insufferable", "hapless" and "ridiculous" in cables from 2006 and 2007."
lol
You, your OTV, and your social media outlets have already issued a verdict of guilt and responsibility.
My boyfriend The Mystic tells me that he's confident that Mr Sarraf's investigation will not ask The Resistance and the heroic SAA why did they make a deal in 2014 with the terrorists to open a safe passage for them to withdraw west to that Lebanese mountain ranges rather than finish them off or pushing them east, north or south towards Syria. My boyfriend The Mystic is also convinced that Mr Sarraf's investigation will not ask The Resistance and the heroic SAA why did they make another deal the terrorists to help them get away when the Lebanese army was about to apprehend or finish them off. And that no one will ever ask Hajj Raad, President Aoun or Minister Bassil why in 2014 they were against a deal to make an exchange with the terrorists for the captive soldiers. Mr Sarraf knows that The Resistance cannot be questioned and it's motives are pure, sacred and godly.
the thug sitting there pretending as if he cares!
The soldiers were dead in 2015 and he wants us to believe he just got the news;)
Instead of granting those animals from ISIS safe passage they should have been surrounded and burned alive like they do to others. These people only understand the language of violence.
Caporal needs to clarify how he run away to French Embassy in 1990 leaving behind him the troops without giving any directives which resulted in the killing of more than 300 soldiers by the Syrians.
A commission must be appointed as long as there are witnesses who are still alive.