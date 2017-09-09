Sarraf: Transparent Investigations into Martyrdom of Servicemen Will be Conducted

Defense Minister Yaaqoub al-Sarraf stressed on Saturday that investigations will be conducted regarding the file of servicemen kidnapped and executed afterward by the Islamic State extremist group, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

"The blood of army martyrs will not go in vain... A scientific and transparent investigation will be certainly conducted," Minister Sarraf asserted.

He made his remarks from the Akkar town of Fneideq, where he offered condolences on the martyrdom of army soldiers, Hussein Ammar and Khaled Al Hassan, NNA added.

Sarraf saluted the “great sacrifices and sense of commitment demonstrated by the Akkari people, men and women.”