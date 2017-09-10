Lebanon to File U.N. Security Council Complaint against Israel

Lebanon will file an "urgent complaint" against Israel with the United Nations Security Council, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that Israel violated Lebanon's airspace when it conducted an airstrike against a Syrian government installation on Thursday.

Israeli jets struck an installation that former Israeli military and intelligence officials said was producing weapons possibly bound for Lebanon's Hizbullah.

The Syrian army said at the time that two soldiers were killed.

Hizbullah is part of the Lebanese government, though Lebanon officially remains neutral over the neighboring Syrian civil war.