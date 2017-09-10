Aoun Says Obstruction of Slain Troops Probe Encourages 'Revenge Killings'

President Michel Aoun warned Sunday that “revenge killings” would be the result of any obstruction of a probe he has ordered into the 2014 kidnap and consequent execution of a number of Lebanese servicemen at the hands of jihadist groups.

“Do those seeking to obstruct the investigation, through words or deeds, realize that they are encouraging individual vendettas and revenge killings?” Aoun said in a tweet.

“Choose between the state and the judiciary’s justice or the clans and tribal justice,” the president warned.