Aoun Says Obstruction of Slain Troops Probe Encourages 'Revenge Killings'
President Michel Aoun warned Sunday that “revenge killings” would be the result of any obstruction of a probe he has ordered into the 2014 kidnap and consequent execution of a number of Lebanese servicemen at the hands of jihadist groups.
“Do those seeking to obstruct the investigation, through words or deeds, realize that they are encouraging individual vendettas and revenge killings?” Aoun said in a tweet.
“Choose between the state and the judiciary’s justice or the clans and tribal justice,” the president warned.
Interesting indeed.. nobody is against a probe but why are you inciting and talking about revenge killings? against who?
You knew the soldiers were dead since early 2015 and you never asked for a probe.
As to probes, remind us again did you ever ask for probes into the assassinations of Hariri all the way to Wissam Al Hassan and Mohamad Shatah?
Did you initiate a probe into who authorized an allegedly 'Lebanese' party represented in every cabinet to have a militia and go fight in other countries?
Did you initiate a probe into who authorized the LAF to allow, aid and facilitate the arms and personnel movement of hezbollah terrorists across the border?
Did you initiate a probe into how the General Security is issuing 'authentic' Lebanese passports to Hezbollah members under Christian and Sunni names in order to enter Arab and Gulf countries and form terror cells?
Did you initiate a probe into the kidnappings of foreigners by hezbollah including but not limited to Turkish pilots and czech journalists?
Can write pages about 'Probes' you should have initiated but did not.
You ask me: Puppet, do you respect general aoun who is now president?
I answer: I sure do
You ask me: Puppet, why do you respect general aoun who is now president?
I answer: I dunno, I just do.
Very presidential tweet from Aoun. What he's saying is if you don't let us hoodwink the population into believing that the bias investigation is going to be transparent and fair, the Iranian mercenaries's lawless clans will engage in wholesale murders under the pretext of so called revenge killing. Notice how our president, the supposed moral compass and guardian of the constitution, did not follow his blatant threat with how the state and the judiciary will prosecute anyone trying to engage in barbaric clans and tribal justice to the full extent of the law. I suppose they will get the same treatment that the Meqdad clan and their "military wing" got in 2012. Besides the investigation has already been conducted in the M8 medias and talking heads, what they lacked in fact they more than make up for it in creativity and imagination.
Since when does Micho care about Lebanese Soldiers being slaughtered? It did not bother him on October 13th...
read idiot... this is not about corruption although he and his cronies are the most corrupt. This is about the probe and consistency in stances. Why didn't he ask for a probe back in 2014?