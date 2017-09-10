Israeli Warplanes Break Sound Barrier over Sidon
Israeli warplanes flying at low altitude on Sunday broke the sound barrier over the city of Sidon and the neighboring areas, TV networks said.
According to MTV, the sonic boom shattered the glass windows of some buildings.
The National News Agency said the blast sound sparked panic among residents and that a woman had fainted in Sidon's souks.
The development comes amid Israeli military exercises near Lebanon’s border.
It also comes days after Israeli warplanes bombed a military site in Syria from Lebanon’s airspace. The Foreign Ministry has said that Lebanon will file an "urgent complaint" against Israel with the U.N. Security Council over that violation.
