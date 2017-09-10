Aoun Reportedly Says Arsal Probe Won't Target Salam, Politicians

President Michel Aoun has told his visitors that the probe he has ordered into the 2014 kidnap and consequent execution of a number of troops and policemen will not target politicians, a media report said on Sunday.

“It is a purely military investigation and it does not concern ex-PM Tammam Salam or politicians,” al-Mustaqbal newspaper quoted Aoun as saying.

The visitors clarified that Aoun “has never mentioned ex-PM Salam or any politician in his stances on this issue,” the daily said.

“The probe in question is merely a normal and expected measure that comes after the end of any battle. It aims to identify the flaws that marred the battle without any political or personal motives,” the president was quoted as saying.

Salam had issued a statement on Friday in response to remarks by Aoun.

“Our stance in the government of national interest... was not ambiguous at all and was rather clear as the sun on the need to exert efforts to liberate the captive servicemen with all available means, while showing keenness on the lives of the residents of the dear town of Arsal, in order to preserve stability and protect civil peace – in the Bekaa in particular and in Lebanon in general,” Salam said.

Aoun’s call for a probe came after Lebanon recovered the bodies of nine troops who were kidnapped by the Islamic State group in 2014 before being eventually executed.

The fate of the soldiers was unveiled as part of a Hizbullah-led ceasefire agreement with IS that followed separate but simultaneous offensives by the Lebanese army and Hizbullah and the Syrian army on both sides of the Lebanon-Syria border.

Hizbullah, the Free Patriotic Movement and some of their allies have pinned the blame for the abduction of the servicemen on Tammam Salam's 2014 government, former army chief General Jean Qahwaji and al-Mustaqbal Movement, accusing them of preventing the army from continuing a military operation against IS and al-Nusra Front.