Hariri Pays Solidarity Visit to Salam after Accusations

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday paid a solidarity visit to ex-PM Tammam Salam, who has been accused by some parties of alleged misconduct that led to the 2014 kidnap and consequent execution of a number of Lebanese troops and policemen.

“The overbidding that is taking place regarding the probe into the abduction of the servicemen is unacceptable and the approach of some parties is aimed at creating a rift in the country,” Hariri warned after meeting Salam at his Mousaitbeh residence.

“Back then, PM Tammam Salam had to take decisions to protect Lebanon, despite the divides among the ranks of the then political leadership, and several attempts occurred to resolve the case of the servicemen,” Hariri added.

“We will not allow the sowing of discord between Sunnis and Shiites and we agree on some issues with Hizbullah, such as Lebanon's stability and security,” the PM went on to say.

As for the probe that President Michel Aoun has ordered into the kidnap of the soldiers and the circumstances of the 2014 clashes with jihadists, Hariri said: “When necessary, we would agree to lift everyone's impunity for the sake of the investigation, including that of the media outlets that have poured oil on fire.”

He also noted that “Arsal's residents were the ones who fought terrorism and suffered a lot.”

Salam for his part said: “We stand together against all enemies, and we stand by PM Hariri the same as he has stood by us. We must preserve the country instead of scoring points against each other and instead of populist stances.”

“The issue is clear: we wanted to preserve Lebanon and Arsal,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Aoun warned that “revenge killings” would be the result of any obstruction of the probe into the kidnap of the servicemen.

Al-Mustaqbal newspaper has quoted Aoun as saying the investigation “will not target Salam or any politician.”

Salam had issued a statement on Friday in response to previous remarks by Aoun.

“Our stance in the government of national interest... was not ambiguous at all and was rather clear as the sun on the need to exert efforts to liberate the captive servicemen with all available means, while showing keenness on the lives of the residents of the dear town of Arsal, in order to preserve stability and protect civil peace – in the Bekaa in particular and in Lebanon in general,” Salam said.

Aoun’s call for a probe came after Lebanon recovered the bodies of nine troops who were kidnapped by the Islamic State group in 2014 before being eventually executed.

The fate of the soldiers was unveiled as part of a Hizbullah-led ceasefire agreement with IS that followed separate but simultaneous offensives by the Lebanese army and Hizbullah and the Syrian army on both sides of the Lebanon-Syria border.

Hizbullah, the Free Patriotic Movement and some of their allies have pinned the blame for the abduction of the servicemen on Tammam Salam's 2014 government, former army chief General Jean Qahwaji and al-Mustaqbal Movement, accusing them of preventing the army from continuing a military operation against IS and al-Nusra Front.