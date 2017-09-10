Moussawi Urges Govt. for 'Balance in Stances' on Saudi, Syria

MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi of Hizbullah's Loyalty to Resistance bloc on Sunday urged the government to show “balance in the stances it takes on Saudi Arabia and Syria,” amid a row on whether ministers should be visiting Damascus in their personal or official capacity.

“Normally, we have conflicting points of view on Syria and Saudi Arabia,” Moussawi said.

“That's why we call on the government to show balance in the stances it takes on Saudi Arabia and Syria,” he added.

“The same as we have not raised our voices to object against the ties with the Saudi regime, it is not normal in return to hear voices objecting against the relations that are being established with Syria,” the lawmaker went on to say.

Moussawi's remarks come after a fresh tweet against Hizbullah by Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan.

“Iran and its eldest child, Hizbul Shaitan (Party of Satan), are the cradle of terrorism and extremism in the world. The same as the world has dealt with Daesh (Islamic State group), it should also deal with its cradle. Our peoples need peace and security,” Sabhan said in his tweet.