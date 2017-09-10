Geagea Says Probe Must Involve Hizbullah-Led Deal that Led to IS 'Escape'
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea stressed Sunday that a probe into the 2014 kidnap and consequent execution of Lebanese servicemen should also involve a Hizbullah-led deal that resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of Islamic State jihadists following the army's last month border offensive.
“We support any probe but the investigation should also target those who exerted efforts to allow IS militants to escape and be spared prosecution,” said Geagea during the LF's annual rally in commemoration of the “Martyrs of the Lebanese Resistance.”
“Some parties were dismayed that the army was about to achieve a complete victory, so they sought to deprive it and deprive the Lebanese of the fruits of this victory,” Geagea added, referring to Hizbullah.
President Michel Aoun has ordered a probe into the 2014 abduction of the troops and policemen. His move came after Lebanon recovered the bodies of ten slain servicemen as part of Hizbullah's agreement with the IS group.
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has argued that the deal with IS was the “only way” to unveil the fate of the hostages.
Separately, Geagea rejected calls by Hizbullah and its allies for restoring full political and economic relations with Damascus.
“Before some parties try to sign agreements with Bashar al-Assad's regime, let them return our captives and those who went missing in Syrian prisons, topped by Butros Khawand,” Geagea said.
“Let the Brotherhood, Cooperation and Coordination Treaty which was approved under Syrian occupation of Lebanon be annulled, let the unconstitutional Higher Lebanese-Syrian Council be abolished, and let those convicted in the case of the blasts that targeted al-Taqwa and al-Salam mosques be handed over, topped by Ali al-Mamlouk,” he added.
“Let the border with Syria be demarcated and let the Lebanese identity of the Shebaa Farms be acknowledged,” Geagea went on to say.
-
10 September 2017, 20:04
-
10 September 2017, 19:56
Geagea: If some believe that their project has triumphed in Lebanon and Syria, they are mistaken.
-
10 September 2017, 19:54
Geagea: It's about time we put an end to this duality. Lebanon's only shield is the Lebanese Army.
-
10 September 2017, 19:52
-
10 September 2017, 19:50
Geagea: Mistaken are those who think that the Maarab agreement was a mere agreement on the presidency whose impact would end with the end of the presidential election or upon encountering the first obstacle. The LF-FPM agreement is a necessity, especially for Christian-Muslim partnership. The LF-FPM agreement was signed to endure and it will endure.
-
10 September 2017, 19:46
Geagea: I salute the LF's ministers and MPs because they have revealed the LF's true face -- the face that the forces of darkness had long sought to conceal and distort.
-
10 September 2017, 19:30
-
10 September 2017, 19:13
Geagea: The “Daesh of 1975” did not scare us and the Daesh of the outskirts and what's beyond the outskirts will not scare us.
-
10 September 2017, 19:10
Geagea: Now that the army has regained its role, we are now fighting with our political force, words, stances and will, and should the need arise to return (to our military role), we shall return.
-
10 September 2017, 19:08
Geagea: From the dawn of Ashrafieh, Ain el-Rummaneh, Zahle and Qnat to the Dawn of the Outskirts, the dawn of al-Qaa and Ras Baalbek, there has been the same resistance against several versions of Daesh and Lebanon has always emerged victorious.
-
10 September 2017, 19:05
Geagea: My martyr comrades, I congratulate you on the patriotic and strong Lebanese Army.
-
10 September 2017, 19:02
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at annual Maarab rally commemorating “Lebanese Resistance Martyrs”: We warmly salute the Lebanese Army soldiers who have recently fallen to defend us.
