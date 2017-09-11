Hariri in Moscow for Talks with Top Officials

Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrived overnight in Moscow for talks with top Russian officials, his office said.

The several-day visit will involve meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Discussions will focus on the situation in the region and the bilateral relations,” Hariri's office said.

The premier is accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Ghassan Hasbani, Nouhad al-Machnouq, Ali Hassan Khalil, Ghattas Khoury, Youssef Fenianos, Raed Khoury, and Melhem Riachi.

The prime minister's chief of staff, Nader Hariri, is also accompanying him on the visit.

In an email distributed by Hariri's office, sources close to the prime minister described his visit to Russia as “important at this sensitive and delicate juncture in the region, especially in light of the ongoing contacts to find a solution to the Syrian crisis and protect Lebanon from its negative repercussions.”

“The visit is also important to reinforce the bilateral relations between the two countries on economic and commercial levels, as well as to provide weapons to the Lebanese army,” the sources added.

“Hariri’s talks with the Russian officials will focus on the fact that any political settlement in Syria should include the return of the Syrian refugees to their country,” the sources said.

The sources added that in his talks with Russian officials, Hariri will also focus on “pursuing the policy of strengthening the Lebanese army adopted by the government through a law-program that was approved by Parliament, seeing as Russia has the types of weapons used by the Lebanese army.”

The sources also said that Hariri would ask Russian officials to mediate with the Syrian regime to “complete the demarcation of the Lebanese-Syrian border.”