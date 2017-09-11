Hariri Asks Bassil to Protest Israeli Violations

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday contacted Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil from Moscow and asked him to file a complaint with the U.N. Security Council against Israel, Hariri's office said.

Hariri asked the minister to protest against Israel for “planting spy devices on Lebanese territory and continuously violating the Lebanese airspace, especially after Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Sidon yesterday,” the office said.

The sonic boom created by the fighter jets shattered the glass windows of some buildings, media reports said.

The National News Agency said the blast sound sparked panic among residents and that a woman had fainted in Sidon's souks.

The development came amid Israeli military exercises near Lebanon’s border.

It also came days after Israeli warplanes bombed a military site in Syria from Lebanon’s airspace. The Foreign Ministry has said that Lebanon will file an "urgent complaint" against Israel with the U.N. Security Council over that violation.