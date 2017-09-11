Berri Lauds Hariri's Solidarity Visit to Salam

Speaker Nabih Berri has expressed relief over Prime Minister Saad Hariri's solidarity visit to ex-PM Tammam Salam, media reports said on Monday.

Al-Akhbar newspaper said Berri described the visit as “the right message.”

Salam has been accused by some parties of alleged misconduct that led to the 2014 kidnap and consequent execution of a number of Lebanese troops and policemen.

President Michel Aoun has ordered a probe into the circumstances that led to the servicemen's abduction.

Salam had issued a statement on Friday in response to previous remarks by Aoun.

“Our stance in the government of national interest... was not ambiguous at all and was rather clear as the sun on the need to exert efforts to liberate the captive servicemen with all available means, while showing keenness on the lives of the residents of the dear town of Arsal,” Salam said.