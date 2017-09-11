Berri Says Israeli Sonic Boom a 'Direct Threatening Message'

Speaker Nabih Berri has described the breaking of the sound barrier by Israeli warplanes over Sidon on Sunday as a “direct threatening message.”

“We are bickering inside the country as Israel is carrying out its maneuvers against us,” Lebanese newspapers quoted Berri as saying.

The speaker was referring to Israel's ten-day military exercises near the Lebanese border.

“The Israeli warplanes' overflight of the Sidon region, specifically Ain el-Hilweh, is a direct threatening message addressed to us,” Berri said.

“They're saying, 'We are aware of what you have achieved. We have not forgotten you and we are here all the time,” the speaker added, referring to Israel.

According to the National News Agency, the sonic boom created by the fighter jets shattered the glass windows of some buildings in Sidon and sparked panic among residents.

The development came days after Israeli warplanes bombed a military site in Syria from Lebanon’s airspace. The Foreign Ministry has said that Lebanon will file an "urgent complaint" against Israel with the U.N. Security Council over that violation.