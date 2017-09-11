Shorter Meets Aoun, Offers Congratulations and Condolences

Shorter Meets Aoun, Offers Congratulations and Condolencesإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter on Monday met with President Michel Aoun to congratulate him as Commander in Chief of the armed forces on the army’s military success in Operation Fajr al-Juroud.
The operation “showed that the Lebanese Army is capable of defending Lebanon,” a British Embassy statement said.
Shorter also offered his condolences for “the soldiers who fell during the operation, as well as those mourned by the nation last Friday.”
No kidding !!...But Lebanon needed a president who would unshackle the LAF & let them rid Lebanon of the wahabi vermin that was at their border
lol @ dissociation policy.
It seems the charade is ongoing to hide the new reality from most ex-Lebanese citizens as well - but it will soon sink in. Lebanon no longer exist, it is part of Iran now, where Lebanese used to live in what was Lebanon, now no longer exist - Lebanon no longer exist, they live in Iran now.
It seem you believe Lebanon should never be independent. You obviously can't conceive Lebanon can ever be independent- you only think binary - Better Lebanese be Iranians than Saudi. When in reality there is a third, fourth, fifth alternatives all with more degree of independence and detachment from both Saudi or Iranian interference. But you obviously are happy to see Lebanon under Iranian/Syrian tutelage again.
Lebanon belongs to Lebanese only & get that through your head.
but I was being sarcastic in reply to your loaded comment, which only sees Iran or Syria as Lebanons problem.
I will agree with you on those two when you include others who are worse..
but your paid to push loaded comments regarding a certain paid agenda....when you fail to mention all the culprits, it reeks of propaganda
Hmmmm...is it propaganda when I am relaying what Nassrallah & Iranian regime officials have been boasting...that they are victorious, their grand scheme for the middle East was a success and all other schemes have been defeated. That Their Axis is now in power in Syria Lebanon and Iraq. So whose propaganda are you accusing me of spreading, other than Nassrallah own propaganda.
Victorious they have been indeed!!
you seem to forget to mention the part of who or what they defeated
where did it come from?
Who paid for all the mercenaries with money weapons & full media bias
Why was this scheme devised? & boy did it take some effort to defeat it. so why are you upset this evil was defeated?
Lets call things how they are & enough of the bs propaganda
No I didn't.
I am reflecting reality of today. Today Lebanon is Iranian.
Had Daesh took over Lebanon - I would have said Lebanon no longer exist- there is Daesh.
Had Israel took over Lebanon- I would have said Lebanon no longer exist - there is Israel
Had a Saudi military intervention force took over Lebanon- I would have said Lebanon no longer exist- there is Saudi Arabia.
And Had the Lebanese Army became the Only military force in Lebanon - I would have said Lebanon Exists - Lebanon is independent.