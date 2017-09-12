Report: Electricity Tender Might Initiate Govt Dispute
An unfinalized tender for leasing power generating ships may trigger dispute between ministers during an upcoming cabinet meeting on Thursday, meanwhile “advocates of said deal intend to force acceptance in favor of a Turkish company at any cost” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.
“In the past hours, high-level figures of a political party have started heavily pressuring the Tenders Department in order to facilitate passing a (previous) tender in accordance with the book of conditions prepared by Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil,” said the daily.
According to “reliable” information, the renewed pressures came after the Tenders Department criticized in a report the book of conditions of “leasing electricity barges-2”. The report included “negative remarks” pointing out that the tender deal has “major gaps and lacks competition,” said the daily.
Political atmospheres seem tense and this might be reflected during the upcoming cabinet meeting, said the daily.
A political source who spoke on condition of anonymity told al-Joumhouria: “The country is on the brink of impasse. Some are trying to smuggle a deal under the cover of darkness. We will not allow this. We will have a say at the cabinet meeting.”
“The Tenders Department has responsibly carried out its duty. Its role is not over yet. Its duty is to reply to the Minister's comments (Abi Khalil's) who insists on his conditions. It will then leave the final decision to the cabinet” the source added.
Some political parties, have criticized the electricity bid dubbing it as “illegal” and a means to achieve “personal gains.”
Minister Abi Khalil, of the Free Patriotic Movement, was accused of “tailoring” the book of terms to secure the win of a specific firm – the Turkish Karadeniz firm which is the operator of the Fatmagul Sultan and Orhan Bey vessels that Lebanon has been leasing since 2012.
The same corrupt people of Family Protected Mazra3a at their head an imbassil continuing the corruption started 10 years ago.
you're saying there was no corruption 11 years ago.
you're also saying imbassil is energy minister.
both your claims are wrong.
Corruption has existed before.
At the time of imbassil it was multiplied by 100 times and all his "safa2at" are continuing with Fatma Gull and other dirty affairs.
sources?
When Bassil first brought these big private generator ships - at great expanse- he said to reassure his critic - that this is just a temporary measure - until more cheap & permanent alternatives sources of electricity plants gets built as part of his grand plan. THAT WAS 10 YEARS AGO.
well said raj.
These ministers will criticize any deal if it helps bringing power to lebanon because they will lose out on the profits of private generators.
And aren't these big power ships nothing but Bassil own private generators that Lebanese have to fork $2 bio annually to pay him for it. FPM ministers will keep pushing for the deal if it to keep Lebanon indefinitely dependent on such expansive polluting temporary private generator scheme because FPM will lose out on such a fat milking cash cow if they do.
Here are the primary sources of funding of the major parties in Lebanon.
FPM: $400 to $600 Mio annually from the Power Generator ships scheme + Iran.
Future: $300 - $500 mio annually from the Council for Development and Reconstruction (including Sukleen).
Amal: $200 - $400 mio annually from the Council for Development of South.
Hezbollah: $200 - $400 mio annually from Iran + undefined amount from Hashish and narcotics production and trafficking + illegal private telecom network piracy + profits from illegal un-taxed smuggling of goods and products across borders etc...
PSP: $100 - $300 mio annually from the Internally Diplaced fund.
The most important thing here is...because they have a pretty lucrative scheme set up and running smoothly, despite their bickering and animosity towards each other...none of the major parties really wants to mess with it and screw it up, so they all agreed on screwing the populace instead.
loooooool