Aoun Encourages Lebanese Women to Engage in Politics

Aoun Encourages Lebanese Women to Engage in Politicsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun has encouraged Lebanese women on Tuesday to “involve themselves in politics and in decision making.”
During a meeting with a delegation from the National Commission For Lebanese Women (NCLW) at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Aoun said “Lebanese women should involve themselves in political life and decision making.”
Lebanon has created a new portfolio and established a State Ministry for Women's Affairs when it's Prime Minister Saad Hariri formed a 30-minister cabinet late in 2016.
Lebanese women seek greater participation in the country’s political life although a suggestion to create a quota for women in Lebanon's government has failed.
quotas are stupid in a country where women outnumber men. involve yourselves and get more than half the cabinet and parliament. well said, mr president.
Demagoguery, he only supports me and the proof is his inlaws. He even prefers a midget to his own daughter simply because she sits rather than standing in order to relieve herself. What a shamefull pathetic little person!
He only supports *men*
Aoun relating Basil's request to have more "Carolines" around him. Why not start by issuing laws that legally oblige employers to pay women as much as men are paid for equal work, if you're really that interested in women's well-being you hypocrite oaf!