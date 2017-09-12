Aoun Encourages Lebanese Women to Engage in Politics

President Michel Aoun has encouraged Lebanese women on Tuesday to “involve themselves in politics and in decision making.”

During a meeting with a delegation from the National Commission For Lebanese Women (NCLW) at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Aoun said “Lebanese women should involve themselves in political life and decision making.”

Lebanon has created a new portfolio and established a State Ministry for Women's Affairs when it's Prime Minister Saad Hariri formed a 30-minister cabinet late in 2016.

Lebanese women seek greater participation in the country’s political life although a suggestion to create a quota for women in Lebanon's government has failed.