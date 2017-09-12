Lebanon Lodges 'Violation' Complaint with UN against Israel

Lebanon has filed a complaint with the United Nations over the latest Israeli violations of Lebanon's airspace, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

“Lebanon has filed a complaint with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and with Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations, Tekeda Alemu over Israel's violations of Lebanon's airspace last Sunday,” said NNA.

“The warplanes have hovered at a low altitude over the southern city of Sidon and broke the sound barrier over the neighboring areas,” added NNA.

“Israeli violations constitutes a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a new violation of the provisions of international law, the UN Charter and all its relevant resolutions," the Lebanese government said in a letter submitted by Lebanon's permanent representative to New York, Ambassador Nawaf Salam.

“It is a deliberate intimidation of the people and contributes to the destabilization of international peace and security,” added the letter.

The government has also called on the UN Security Council to condemn the attack ”in the strongest possible terms and to compel Israel to stop its violations of Lebanon's sovereignty by land, sea and air and to implement all its obligations under UN resolution 1701.”

On Sunday, Israeli jets have flown low over the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, causing at least one sonic boom.

The development came amid Israeli military exercises near Lebanon’s border.

It also came days after Israeli warplanes bombed a military site in Syria from Lebanon’s airspace. The Foreign Ministry has said that Lebanon will file an "urgent complaint" against Israel with the U.N. Security Council over that violation.