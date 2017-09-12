Applications for UK Govt.'s Chevening Scholarships Open until Nov. 7

The Chevening Secretariat is accepting applications for UK Government scholarships to study in the UK in 2018/2019. Applications for Chevening Scholarships are open until 7 November 2017, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Lebanese and Palestinians residing in Lebanon are eligible to apply under the Lebanon scheme. Candidates must have a university degree, very good English language skills and at least two years of work experience.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2018/2019 academic year, representing a significant investment from the UK Government towards developing the “leaders of tomorrow.”