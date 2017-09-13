Army Raids Abu Taqiyeh's 'Industrial Complex' in Arsal, Arrests Four over Terror Links

The Lebanese army arrested several Islamic State linked jihadists in Arsal and carried out raids on an industrial complex of controversial Islamist cleric Sheikh Mustafa al-Hujeiri, aka Abu Taqiyeh and confiscated ample amounts of arms, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

At dawn, the army detained Syrian national identified as Khaled Fayad Berro in the northeastern border town of Arsal for having links to the IS extremist group. He is also wanted on accusations of booby trapping vehicles and arranging suicide attack bombings, NNA said.

Later during the day, the military raided an industrial complex of Abu Taqiyeh, also known as al-Noor refugee camp, in Wadi al-Hosn in the northeastern border town of Arsal. It confiscated ample amount of weapons and ammunition, said NNA.

Three individuals were also arrested over links to terror groups. Two Lebanese men, one hailing from the Ammoun family and another from al-Hujeiri. The third is a Syrian.

Last week the army raided Abu Taqiyeh's house in Arsal but he was no where to be found.

The raid follows confessions made by his detained son, Obada, about his father's alleged involvement in the 2014 kidnap of around 30 Lebanese soldiers and policemen during clashes with jihadist groups, media reports said.

The development comes after a national funeral for 10 soldiers kidnapped in 2014 and eventually executed by the terrorist Islamic State group.

The bodies of the troops were recovered last month in the wake of an army offensive against the militants.