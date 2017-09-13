IS Hands Over Captive Fighter to Hizbullah under Border Deal

Hizbullah announced Wednesday evening that it has been handed over its captive fighter Ahmed Maatouk from the jihadist Islamic State group in Syria.

The handover is part of a Hizbullah-led ceasefire agreement with IS militants that followed a major offensive by Hizbullah and Syria's army near Lebanon's border and another by the Lebanese army on its side of the frontier.

The deal also involved the withdrawal of the IS jihadists to eastern Syria and information about the location of the bodies of nine Lebanese troops nabbed in 2014 and eventually executed.