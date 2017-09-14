Aoun Says Probe into Arsal Incidents 'Targets None', Hariri Briefs Ministers on Russian Visit

President Michel Aoun presided over a government meeting at the Baabda Palace on Thursday where he stressed that the probe into the Arsal incidents “does not target anyone but aims to reveal the truth and banish vengeance.”

“Investigations into the Arsal incidents do not target anyone. They aim to unveil the truth and banish all the talk about vengeance,” said Aoun at the beginning of the session.

The President had ordered a probe into the 2014 kidnap and consequent execution of a number of troops and policemen.

His call came after Lebanon recovered the bodies of nine troops who were kidnapped by the Islamic State group in 2014 before being eventually executed.

Commenting on Lebanon's economy, Aoun said: “The International Monetary Fund has assured continued support for Lebanon and welcomed a plan against corruption. It has also stressed the importance of adopting a state budget.”

The IMF said in a report Wednesday that “Lebanon's economy has showed resilience despite the burden of absorbing refugees from Syria's grinding conflict.”

However it cautioned that although “Lebanon has made political progress in recent months, it can improve growth through additional reforms to help the business climate.”

For his part Prime Minister Saad Hariri who held a closed -meeting with Aoun before the cabinet congregated, briefed the ministers on his latest meeting with Russian officials in Moscow.

“The army leadership would be in contact with the Russian side to discuss cooperation at the military level,” said Hariri, expressing satisfaction with the outcome of talks during his two-day visit to Moscow concluded Wednesday.

The PM said the Russian leaders have showed keenness for cooperation with Lebanon in the economic and tourism fields. He also highlighted the Russian “side's eagerness to invest in the field of energy in Lebanon.”