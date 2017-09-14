Casino Du Liban Reassures after U.S. Security Warning

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon has issued a security message for U.S. citizens in Lebanon and said it has barred the movement of U.S. government staff to the Casino Du Liban in Jounieh due to “ongoing threats.”

“Due to ongoing threats to locations such as the Casino Du Liban in Jounieh, Lebanon, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut has barred any movement of U.S. government staff to that Casino,” said the message which was published on the Embassy's website.

“As always, the U.S. Embassy will continue to evaluate the movements of its personnel, and encourages all U.S. citizens to be aware of their immediate surroundings at all times and take appropriate measures to ensure their safety and security,” it added.

“Terrorist incidents may occur with little or no warning. In the event of a security incident, avoid the area and monitor the media for the latest developments,” the Embassy cautioned.

Casino Du Liban chairman Roland Khoury meanwhile reassured that the Embassy's move is a “routine measure that is not exclusively related to Casino Du Liban.”

In remarks to MTV, Khoury noted that the Casino is guarded by “an army intelligence post, an Internal Security Forces post, an army checkpoint at its entrance, in addition to private security guards.”

Khoury also revealed that the Casino's administration has taken a decision to bar the entry of cars into the Casino's premises, reassuring that “the customers' safety and well-being are guaranteed.”