STL Sets Oct. 11 Public Hearing on New Indictment

The Appeals Chamber of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon has scheduled an October 11 public hearing in which the Prosecutor and the Defense will make submissions linked to a confidential indictment filed for confirmation on July 21.

In a statement issued Thursday, the STL said the Appeals Chamber’s hearing will provide the Prosecutor and Head of the Defense Office “an opportunity to make oral submissions on the legal questions raised by the Pre-Trial Judge, who is currently reviewing a confidential indictment filed for confirmation.”

“During this process, he found necessary that the Appeals Chamber clarifies certain aspects of the applicable law,” it noted.

“The questions concern the crime of criminal association as defined in Article 335 of the Lebanese Criminal Code and the criteria for reviewing the indictment,” the STL added.

The hearing will start with opening remarks by the President of the Appeals Chamber, Judge Ivana Hrdličková. The Prosecutor will then be invited to make his oral submissions, followed by the Head of the Defense Office.

After hearing the parties, the Appeals Chamber will render its interlocutory decision in due course, the STL pointed out.

“The content of the indictment remains confidential and will not be discussed during the hearing. Its contents may only become public if the indictment is confirmed by the Pre-Trial Judge,” the STL underlined.

Media reports said this week that the new indictment is linked to one of the bomb attacks that targeted Elias Murr, Marwan Hamadeh and George Hawi.

The indictment names “a new suspect from Hizbullah,” the reports claimed.

The STL was set up in 2007 to try suspects charged with the murder of former premier Rafik Hariri, who was killed with 22 others in a massive suicide truck bombing on the Beirut waterfront on February 14, 2005.

The tribunal later established jurisdiction over three attacks relating to Minister Marwan Hamadeh, former Lebanese Communist Party chief George Hawi and former defense minister Elias Murr, deeming them of similar nature to Hariri's assassination.

Five suspected members of Hizbullah have been indicted by the court over Hariri's murder. The party has slammed the court as an American-Israeli scheme and vowed that the suspects will never be found.

A trial in absentia opened in January 2014, but despite international warrants for their arrest, the Hizbullah suspects are yet to appear in court.