Cabinet Appoints Members of Electoral Supervisory Commission

The Cabinet on Thursday appointed the members of the Electoral Supervisory Commission that will oversee the 2018 parliamentary elections.

According to Information Minister Melhem Riachi, the 11-member Commission will be chaired by Nadim Abdul Malek and comprised of Nouhad Jabr, Aouni Ramadan, Philippe Abi Akl, Mouwaffaq al-Yafi, Atallah Ghasham, George Mourani, Carine Geagea, Silvana al-Laqqis, Andre Sader and Arda Ekmekji.

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq said the issue of the parliamentary by-elections was not discussed due to “lack of time.”

Riachi meanwhile said that the Cabinet will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday evening to continue discussing the remaining items of its Thursday agenda.