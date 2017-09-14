State Security Nabs Top Syrian Militant, Terror Recruiter

State Security on Thursday arrested a top Syrian militant after he made suspicious movements in the Bekaa city of Zahle, the National News Agency said.

“He was carrying the ID and documents of a dead person,” NNA added.

Identifying him as Mohammed H., aka Abu Qassem al-Bakhaani, the leader of the al-Sakhra Battalion of the al-Sham Liberation Brigade, the agency said the man was wounded in battles in Syria before joining the Saraya al-Sham group in the outskirts of the Lebanese border town of Arsal.

Separately, State Security said it arrested three Syrians after “close monitoring of their suspicious activities.”

“They were about to buy assault weapons equipped with silencers and anesthetic drugs with the aim of preparing armed robberies against well-known moneychangers and wealthy individuals,” State Security added.

“During interrogation, it turned out that they had been previously convicted of owning and transporting assault weapons and that one of them belongs to a terrorist group for which he sought to recruit members in Beirut,” the security agency said.