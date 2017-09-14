Hariri Holds Talks with Geagea at Center House

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday held talks at the Center House with Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

According to Hariri's press office, the talks tackled “the latest local and regional developments.”

Talks were then continued over a dinner banquet in honor of Geagea and the attendees.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Melhem Riachi of the LF, Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury of Hariri's al-Mustaqbal Movement and the premier's aide Nader Hariri.