Aoun to Deliver Speech at UN General Assembly

President Michel Aoun will deliver a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 21 in New York highlighting the internal developments in Lebanon since the presidential elections last October, al-Mustaqbal daily reported on Friday.

The Assembly's annual session will open at the level of Heads of State on 19 June. It will be an opportunity for international, Arab and regional meetings to discuss the topics that are at the forefront of global concern and international priority issues.

Quoting diplomatic sources, the daily said: “Lebanon's speech will highlight the internal developments in the country after the presidential polls in October, the formation of the government, the stipulation of a new parliamentary electoral law, the security forces' role in combating terrorism and the necessity of supporting Lebanon in completing its liberation from the Israeli occupation.”

“Lebanon will also request to become a center for the dialogue of civilizations and religions. It will inform the international community that it is working on several projects in the field of economic development to be submitted to donor countries,” they added.

As for the return of displaced Syrians, “Lebanon will seek support for its position on the safe return of Syrian refugees and the need to support it after it has exceeded its ability to shoulder the economic, humanitarian, political and security burdens.”