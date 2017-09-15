Decree Appointing Members of Authority Overseeing Elections Issued

A decree was issued on Friday to form the supervisory body that will oversee the 2018 parliamentary elections following its formation during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the National News Agency reported.

Decree number 1385 bore the signatures of President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and Minister of Interior Nouhad al-Mashnouq, said NNA.

The 11-member Commission will be chaired by Nadim Abdul Malek and comprised of Nouhad Jabr, Aouni Ramadan, Philippe Abi Akl, Mouwaffaq al-Yafi, Atallah Ghasham, George Mourani, Carine Geagea, Silvana al-Laqqis, Andre Sader and Arda Ekmekji, it added.

The Cabinet had on Thursday appointed members of the Electoral Supervisory Commission that will oversee the 2018 polls.