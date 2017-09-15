Aoun Meets Kaag ahead of UN General Assembly Session

President Michel Aoun met on Friday with United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag, the National News Agency reported.

The meeting took place prior to President Aoun’s participation at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“President Aoun and Kaag discussed the implementation of UN resolutions, particularly resolutions 1701 and 2373,” media office of Kaag said in a press release.

“The Special Coordinator reiterated the international community’s commitment to safeguarding Lebanon’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it added.