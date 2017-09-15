Ibrahim: What Was Built With Blood, National Unity Won't Be Banished By Sectarianism

General Security Chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim hailed the “sacrifices” of Lebanese towns of Arsal, Baablbek and al-Qaa that have paved way for “building a strong State,” the National News Agency reported on Friday.

“Achieved victory and the liberation of the beloved Arsal, Baalbek and al-Qaa were two of the major sacrifice stations on the road to building a strong State of Lebanon,” NNA quoted Ibrahim as saying.

His remarks came during a ceremony organized under his patronage by the Municipality of Kawthar al-Sayyad honoring the students of the town.

Ibrahim assured that “Lebanon is no longer a playground for adventure lovers. What we have built with blood, exertion and national unity will not be dispelled by sectarian traders and electoral seasons. Living in peace and stability is a human right. It is the duty of the political forces to shoulder this responsibility.”