Ibrahim: What Was Built With Blood, National Unity Won't Be Banished By Sectarianism

Ibrahim: What Was Built With Blood, National Unity Won't Be Banished By Sectarianismإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
General Security Chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim hailed the “sacrifices” of Lebanese towns of Arsal, Baablbek and al-Qaa that have paved way for “building a strong State,” the National News Agency reported on Friday.
“Achieved victory and the liberation of the beloved Arsal, Baalbek and al-Qaa were two of the major sacrifice stations on the road to building a strong State of Lebanon,” NNA quoted Ibrahim as saying.
His remarks came during a ceremony organized under his patronage by the Municipality of Kawthar al-Sayyad honoring the students of the town.
Ibrahim assured that “Lebanon is no longer a playground for adventure lovers. What we have built with blood, exertion and national unity will not be dispelled by sectarian traders and electoral seasons. Living in peace and stability is a human right. It is the duty of the political forces to shoulder this responsibility.”