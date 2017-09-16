Mobile version

Bassil Starts Tour to Canada, US

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 September 2017, 12:00
W460

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil started a tour on Saturday that will include the United States and Canada, the National News Agency reported.

The Minister is scheduled to visit various States and will hold a series of official meetings, added NNA.

On the 23rd and 24th of September, Bassil will also inaugurate the second Lebanese Diaspora Energy conference for North America at the Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 3
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 16 September 2017, 12:39

Best Iranian foreign minister, ever!

Reply Report
Thumb ashtah 16 September 2017, 12:49

'at the Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas"

How many of his aides/cronies are going on this fancy trip as well?

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 16 September 2017, 14:17

Any excuse to take a first class trip and spend taxpayers money to sustain his lavish lifestyle.

Reply Report