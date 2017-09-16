Bassil Starts Tour to Canada, US

Bassil Starts Tour to Canada, USإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil started a tour on Saturday that will include the United States and Canada, the National News Agency reported.
The Minister is scheduled to visit various States and will hold a series of official meetings, added NNA.
On the 23rd and 24th of September, Bassil will also inaugurate the second Lebanese Diaspora Energy conference for North America at the Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas.
