Army Reassures Citizens as Reports Say U.S. Tip behind Security Warnings

The Army Command has issued a statement to reassure citizens about the security situation in the country, following security warnings issued by many Western embassies and a flurry of rumors on social media.

“Rumors about security risks resulting from possible acts of terror against commercial, touristic and residential centers are being circulated on social networking websites. The Army Command reassures that the security situation is stable and that the Intelligence Directorate is continuously carrying out preemptive measures to dismantle the terrorist cells,” the Army Command said in a statement.

It noted that the Intelligence Directorate had “busted a dangerous cell over the past few days,” in reference to the arrest of a 19-member cell led by Egyptian Islamic State militant Fadi Ibrahim Ahmed, aka Abu Khattab, who is hiding in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp.

The cell had been “plotting an act of terror,” the army said.

In its latest statement, the Army Command called on citizens “not to heed rumors,” reassuring that “army units have taken preventative security measures to consolidate security and stability in the country.”

Kuwaiti daily al-Rai meanwhile reported that “U.S. intelligence had obtained a lead through electronic eavesdropping about an act of terror that was being plotted against Lebanon.”

The newspaper also noted that the army had “upped its security measures around Ain el-Hilweh three days before the U.S. Embassy issued its warning.”

A military source meanwhile told Kuwaiti daily al-Anbaa that “a terrorist network was about to stage terrorist bombings and to target commercial and touristic sites” and that “it was busted after intelligence information was exchanged among U.S., Lebanese and British intelligence agencies.”

The warnings by the U.S., British, Canadian and French embassies had sparked panic among Lebanese citizens in the past two days, especially after the French embassy warned Friday of a “heightened security risk in the next 48 hours.”

The warnings coincided with terror attacks in France and Britain.