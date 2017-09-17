Aoun Urges Lebanese 'Not to Heed Rumors' ahead of U.S. Trip

President Michel Aoun on Sunday called on Lebanese citizens “not to heed rumors” aimed at “deviating attention from the achievements that have been made on the path of building the State.”

The president’s message came in a statement that he issued ahead of his travel to New York in the afternoon at the head of a delegation that will represent Lebanon at the annual meetings of the U.N. General Assembly.

“Recently, rumors aimed at shaking citizens’ confidence in their state institutions have intensified,” Aoun warned.

He said the rumors involved “raising doubts about the stability of national currency, accusing some state officials of corruption, attacking the army amid its confrontation with the terrorists, and finally the creation of an atmosphere of fear and anxiety through speaking of expected terrorist attacks.”

“This is all part of a systematic campaign to deviate attention from the achievements that have been made on the path of building the State and to question the ability to build a State,” Aoun added.

And warning Lebanese of “this destructive scheme,” the president called on citizens to “remain vigilant and not to heed rumors or repeat them,” urging them to “greatly trust their state and all its institutions.”