Bassil Says Govt. to Approve Registration Mechanism for Expat Voters

by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 September 2017, 14:19
Foreign Minister and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil has announced from Montreal that the Lebanese government will approve “a mechanism for electronic registration of Lebanese expats so that they can take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections.”

“For the first time ever, Lebanese expats will have MPs who represent them and they will have the right to take part in their country’s decision-making process,” said Bassil at the beginning of a foreign trip to Canada and the U.S.

“Vote for those who are combating corruption and servants -- those who are building a state that rejects the presence of officials who are subservient to occupiers or embassies,” Bassil added during an FPM dinner in Montreal.

Thumb justin 17 September 2017, 14:59

Is he asking them not to vote for him? He must be....

Thumb ex-fpm 17 September 2017, 15:31

lol

Thumb eagledawn 17 September 2017, 17:18

"the_roar:
Ladies & Gentlemen: Today you listened to the future president of lebanon. Learn people learn"

Thumb ashtah 17 September 2017, 17:37

"Bassil added during an FPM dinner in Montreal."

Is the FPM paying for his trip or the Lebanese government?

Thumb s.o.s 17 September 2017, 18:06

Us.....

Missing gabriel 17 September 2017, 19:22

Good news.
The expat voters
can make a difference.

