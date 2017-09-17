Bassil Says Govt. to Approve Registration Mechanism for Expat Voters

Foreign Minister and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil has announced from Montreal that the Lebanese government will approve “a mechanism for electronic registration of Lebanese expats so that they can take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections.”

“For the first time ever, Lebanese expats will have MPs who represent them and they will have the right to take part in their country’s decision-making process,” said Bassil at the beginning of a foreign trip to Canada and the U.S.

“Vote for those who are combating corruption and servants -- those who are building a state that rejects the presence of officials who are subservient to occupiers or embassies,” Bassil added during an FPM dinner in Montreal.