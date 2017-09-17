French Ambassador Voices Confidence in Security Forces Capabilities

French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher on Sunday voiced confidence in the capabilities of Lebanese security agencies, three days after the French embassy warned of a “high risk of attacks on public places” in the country.

“The security circumstances are permanent and ongoing. Vigilance and caution are a must but they must not prevent us from living our lives normally,” Foucher told reporters at the Pine Residence.

“The threat is being currently addressed and security forces in Lebanon are doing their job in a very good manner and we cooperate with them when there are any events or developments,” the ambassador added.

As for the embassy's latest warning, Foucher said: “The security of the French expat community is our responsibility and we coordinate this issue with Paris. When other embassies issue warnings that are this clear to their citizens, we have the choice to refrain from saying anything or to declare something that matches these warnings.”

“We shared this information with Lebanese authorities and it was credible. You have witnessed the recent arrests and the fact that something was going on. We have confidence in the capabilities of Lebanese security forces and their vigilance and ability to foil any plot against this country, but it was normal to take the circumstances into consideration,” the ambassador added.

Security warnings by the U.S., British, Canadian and French embassies had sparked panic among Lebanese citizens in the past two days, especially after the French embassy warned Friday of a “high security risk in the next 48 hours.”

The warnings coincided with terror attacks in France and Britain.