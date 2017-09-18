Aoun in NY for U.N. General Assembly Meeting

Heading an official delegation President Michel Aoun arrived in New York on Monday to take part in the UN General Assembly Annual meeting, the National News Agency reported Monday.

Lebanon's participation in the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly meeting is the first for a Lebanese president in three years because of the vacuum that plagued the country's top State post.

Aoun and the accompanying delegation arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport shortly after midnight, NNA added.

They were received by head of the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations, Ambassador Nawaf Salam, Charge d'affaires of the Lebanese Embassy in Washington, Ambassador Carla Jazzar, and a number of the staff mission.

Aoun will hold meetings with a number of heads of states and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He is set to deliver Lebanon's speech on Thursday.