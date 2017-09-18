Jreissati Seeks Legal Action against 'Rumors' after Aoun's Call
Justice Minister Salim Jreissati on Monday asked State Prosecutor Samir Hammoud to prosecute anyone spreading “rumors” in the country, a day after President Michel Aoun warned of “a systematic campaign to deviate attention from the achievements that have been made.”
In his memo, Jreissati asked Hammoud to “take the necessary measures to prosecute those spreading rumors through some media outlets and social networking websites with the aim of undermining political, security, economic, financial and social stability in Lebanon.”
“This systematic campaign contains criminal offenses in terms of sowing discord among the country's components; harming the state's financial reputation locally and abroad; undermining citizens' confidence in their security, economy and national currency; and insulting the dignities of top state officials and civil servants without any proof,” the minister noted.
Aoun had on Sunday called on Lebanese citizens “not to heed rumors” that involve “raising doubts about the stability of national currency; accusing some state officials of corruption; attacking the army amid its confrontation with the terrorists; and the creation of an atmosphere of fear and anxiety through speaking of expected terrorist attacks.”
“This is all part of a systematic campaign to deviate attention from the achievements that have been made on the path of building the State,” Aoun said.
The stances of Aoun and Jreissati come amid a flurry of social media rumors that followed warnings by major Western embassies about possible terror attacks in Lebanon.
Aoun's stance also follows a tweet he posted on September 15 in which he said that “those spreading rumors about suspicious deals and tenders in the government's plans should submit the information they have to the judiciary or else they would be practicing libel and slander that are punishable by law.”
The president's tweet drew a response from former justice minister Maj. Gen. Ashraf Rifi, who said those who should be prosecuted are “the ones who sacked Judge Shukri Sader before the end of his term because he stood in the face of the deals of corruption and the waste of public money.”
Rifi also accused Aoun and his political movement of “threatening public freedoms” and attempting to “justify corruption.”
Why is Kizballah so mad at the foreign embassies security warnings - especially the US French and British ones?
Is it because a US intelligence tip to the Lebanese security agencies has led to the busting of a 19 ISIS terrorists ring planning terror attacks across Lebanon, and Kizballah was eager to see his ISIS brethren succeed in their terror attacks and thus Kizballah can then paint Lebanese state security agencies as weak and Kizballah is still needed. http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/235461-army-reassures-citizens-as-reports-say-u-s-tip-behind-security-warnings.
Or is it because there was a plan to assassinate Ashraf Rifi - and US, French and British warnings thwarted such plan.
http://www.lebanonfiles.com/news/1231699.
Had the plot to assasinate Rifi succeeded Kizballah would probably have issued a statement saying- Israel is behind the assassination. Rifi is a good friend of ours and why would we assassinate a good friend of ours.
'someone was trying to assassinate ashraf rifi'
as confirmed by ashraf rifi! lol
via assiyassah! loooooooooooooooool
and that is why Israel is planning to assassinate him;)!
What about Aoun and his friend nassrallah who have been spreading rumors for the last few years that a couple of hundred syrians on the borders were coming in to kill the Christians, occupy Jouneh, and take our women as slaves.
It seems we are back to the Police state where personal freedoms are curbed under the disguise of security concerns.
two wrongs don't make a right, as comrade justin always says before punching his eunuch card at his sultan's harem.
Justice in Lebanon?:)
Go arrest the terrorists you are allied with who are allowed to cross the borders and kill women and children in neighboring Syria and other Arab countries.
This country is beyond a joke!
There are studies, economic reports and financial indicators that are forming a clear picture - that Lebanon will be facing a financial crisis of a wide range bankruptcies of an unprecedented scale - and what is more dangerous - is that No one knows if Lebanon traditional financiers - KSA, UAE, KUWAIT, QATAR, US, FRANCE, will step in again and rescue Lebanon this time, as they have had previously.
The President and his Kizbollah gov, trying to muzzle anyone warnings the Lebanese people, will not only not work in our day and age where it is very difficult to sensor the truth,but will only accelerate the coming of the crisis when investors see the gov nuzzling people by force and telling people everything is fine, instead of tackling the underlining Gov corruption from President seat down that are leading to the financial crisis.
$140 million contract to a pre-selected company to produce biometric ID cards they claim to be necessary to stage the next elections!
That is who this useless corrupt minister should be chasing not the people pointing it out.
This is how Kizballah rule.
Muzzle any voice of dissent.
Accuse any voice of dissent against it's rule of committing a crime or even committing an act of treason, and then unleash their dogs tp round them up, rough them up, throw them in jail, or execute them.
President Aoun has no qualms playing Kizballah enforcer and involving the Lebanese state agencies into muzzling and dealing with Kizballah dissenters on their behalf.
As Barrymore putted it- this is the start of a police state.
President Aoun is making it illegal to criticize the state.
From now on, any Lebanese citizen openly nagging about the incompetence of energy minister for lack of electricity in Lebanon will be arrested, charged of insulting the dignity of state official and be thrown in jail.
Anyone nagging about the prevalence of crimes, celebratiry gunfire will also be arrested and charged with undermining citizen's confidence in their security and be thrown in jail.
And any Lebanese who publish a post exposing a gov corruption incident will be arrested and charged on both account, undermining the state financial reputation, and insulting the dignity of state official.
These are the achievements that need to be made on the path of building the Police State.
From now on - if you are on the street and a TV station puts a camera in your face and ask you what you think about the electricity in Lebanon, how you see the economy in Lebanon, or whether you feel that you and your properties are safe in Lebanon and what do you think about living in Lebanon - you better answer- The state Electricity is superb, Economy is wonderful, security is perfect, and I am living the dream in Lebanon.
Or else - you will have to answer to Lebanese police state justice.
The POS Aoun tells people what to think, what to say. The country is heading towards totalitarism Baath style.
roflmao you've been told how to think and what to say all your life, s3oodi terrorist, what has changed now?
lol and hehe @ iraní.kataebz.flamethrower
Such measures - Muzzling any criticism of the Lebanese state and especially attacks against gov state ministers, Mps, and other state officials - are essential to be enforced prior the parliamentary elections - to ensure the re-election of all the state officials and the parties behind them running in the election.
The measure - Muzzling of all or any critic of Gov performances - might be revisited once the election is over.
Anyone seen the wealthy shia 'Australian' billionaire who travels the globe and has inside information on every topic that no one else has?
This is nothing than election propaganda scheme at play.
The gov - from President Aoun down, along with all the parties behind them- are facing a dilemna - they need people to vote them back in office, while they have no intention to improve livelihood or gov services to the same voters they seek. How can they pull it off? Simple - follow Gobbles rule - if you keep repeating a lie- people will start believing it. So they will be singing praises about great gov. achievements, and gov path to greatness etc...and people hearing such propaganda coming from Kizbollah LF Mustakbal and FPM alike, will believe it.
The only problem is the outsiders - who will point out to people the flaws in the gov, and therefore jeopardize the gov parties re-election. What to do about those? Simple, unleash the Police state, throw them in jail on charges of "undermining state official reputation." And there you go.
أوقفوا مهزلة باسيل
متى نرى نخب مسيحية تقف في وجه باسيل ومن يسير بركابه وتقول؛ توقف عن بيع بطولات وهمية تحولت الى فضائح تسميها حقوق المسيحيين؛
اولا_ عدد من طلبوا استرجاع الجنسية اللبنانية لا يتعدى ال 40 شخصا
ثانيا_ عدد المغتربين الذين ابدوا رغبة في المشاركة بالانتخابات وتسجلوا في السفارات في كل انحاء العالم لم يتجاوز 4 الاف ناخب.
الاعداد هذه ليست مسيحيين فقط. اوقفوا هجرة ابنائنا ببناء دولة حديثة يستعيد كل لبناني حقوقه. الفساد والمحسوبية وبيع الاوهام يزيد الهجرة ولايستعيد احدا.
http://janoubia.com/2017/09/18/أوقفوا-مهزلة-باسيل/
Fellow Lebanese men and women.
In light of the Presidential recommendation that any citizen who has bad things to say about the state or state officials.
A special class has been hastely set up to teach citizens of Lebanon how to properly express your feelings, thoughts and attitudes toward the state and state officials in a manner that will avoid getting you in trouble with the law.
There will be several reading and visual aids, posters as well as songs - and slogans like "Oh eternal leader", "Our State is the Best" "We are all with you O great Leader" will be put at your disposal for real live examples and illustrations.
NB: please excuse us if all the materials are either in Farsi or are North Korean in origin. We are working on adapting and translating them to arabic.
