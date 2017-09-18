Aoun Asks ICRC Head to Help on Refugees, Missing Bishops, Cameraman

President Michel Aoun held separate talks Monday in New York with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, and Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit.

Aoun is in New York for the annual meetings of the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the Assembly on Thursday.

The National News Agency said the president stressed to Maurer “the importance of working on the return of the Syrian refugees, especially that several Syrian regions have become safe after the latest security developments.”

Aoun also asked the ICRC chief to “exert efforts to unveil the fate of the missing (Syrian) bishops Yohanna Ibrahim and Boulos Yazigi and Lebanese cameraman Samir Kassab.”